The latest girls soccer match between Pine Tree and Longview took place at Lobo Stadium on Friday night, and the Lady Pirates ultimately leaned on a strong finish to the first and second half to earn a 2-0 road district win against the Lady Lobos.
Pine Tree improved its 2023 season record to 9-3-2 and District 15-5A record to 5-0, while Longview dropped to 4-9-1 and 3-2. The teams will square off again at Pirate Stadium in the third-to-last district match of the year on March 7.
“I loved the fact that we got the win,” Pine Tree girls soccer head coach Chris Yoder said of his team’s performance on Friday. “I liked the fight, and our defense didn’t allow many dangerous opportunities.”
Longview attacked early because Lily Fierros attempted a deep shot at the Pine Tree net at the 38:17 mark of the first half, and Evelyn Campos followed with a corner kick at 37:27, but both were unsuccessful tries against Lady Pirate goalkeeper Rylie Waclawczyk.
Lady Lobo goalkeeper Emma Wright maintained the scoreless game when she recorded saves during the Pine Tree shot attempts from Shyann Lohman, Indy Salazar and Jessica Garcia at the 32:50, 30:11 and 27:04 marks, but the Lady Pirates continued to put more pressure on her and the Longview defense.
Lohman hit a shot right of the Longview net at the 16:51 mark, her second straight attempt landed in the hands of Wright at the 14:32 mark, and her third try flew over the goal. Malaisha Allen also kicked towards the net at the 10:43 mark before Wright grabbed the ball again.
The Lady Pirates eventually rode the momentum to the first score of the night. Daysha Torres attempted a free kick, and the ball bounced off the crossbar to set up Garcia’s successful attempt, and a 1-0 road team advantage with 6:08 remaining in the half.
Longview tried to answer before the break because Campos attempted two corner kicks in the final minute of the first half, and Jolette Ontiveros had a straight-on shot that ultimately resulted in a Waclawczyk save.
Both defenses were on point as the second half began, so shots were limited. Torres eventually found the space for a Pine Tree shot attempt at the 27:34 mark, but Wright blocked the ball.
Longview flipped the field, but Karen Juarez’s shot attempt didn’t result in an equalizer at the 21:59 mark.
The Lady Lobos also tried to tie the score during Kennedy Hollins’ attempt at the 15:38 mark, but Waclawczyk stepped up for another Pine Tree save.
Pine Tree then put the final touches on its victory when Maranda Skinner found the back of the net with 6:21 remaining in the match.