Tyesha Young, who lost her hospital job during the pandemic, holds her baby Jalayah Johnson outside their home in Waggaman, La., Friday. More than $7,000 behind on rent, Young had hoped a program in Louisiana would bail her out and allow her family to avert eviction in the coming weeks. But the 29-year-old mother of two from Jefferson Parish is still waiting to hear whether any of the $308 million available from the state for rental assistance and utility payments will give her a lifeline. She applied for money last year but never heard anything.