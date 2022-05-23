Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.