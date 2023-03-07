Longview's Cole Ramey and White Oak's Gavyn Jones picked up top honors on the baseball diamond for games played Feb. 27 through March 4.
Ramey is the Longview News-Journal Pitcher of the Week after recording a couple of wins, and Jones - last week's top pitcher - is this week's Hitter of the Week.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Ramey's wins came in relief and in an start for the Lobos.
The sophomore worked 2.2 innings of relief in a 2-1 win over Hudson. He entered the game in the seventh with one out and a 1-0 Lobo lead. He balked in the tying run, but recovered with two strikeouts to end the inning and worked a scoreless eighth and a perfect ninth.
On Saturday, in a 3-2 win over Fort Smith Northside, he fanned nine, walked one and gave up two unearned runs on three hits in five innings.
For the week, he pitched 7.2 innings, gave up three hits and no earned runs, struck out 13 and walked one.
Jones went 8-for-9 at the dish in five games, belting a pair of home runs and adding three doubles, five RBI, 10 runs scored an seven stolen bases. He homered twice and drove in four runs in a 9-0 win over Wills Point, went 2-for-3 against Grand Saline, 1-for-1 against Hooks, 2-for-2 against Kaufman and 1-for-1 against Chisum.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Longview's Kieffer Doxey worked 6.1 innings against Hudson, giving up three hits, allowing one unearned run, striking out nine and walking one.
White Oak's Tyler Puckett struck out 13 and allowed no earned runs on one hit in five innings. Landyn Grant struck out 10 and had a 1.10 ERA in six innings, and Gavyn Jones struck out nine with one hit and no earned runs allowed in five innings.
New Diana's Jacob Newland worked five innings, striking out eight and walking one while giving up one hit in a win over No. 4 ranked Central Heights.
Hawkins' Braden Adams struck out 16 and allowed one earned run on two hits in his lone outing of the week.
HITTING
Longview's Jordan Allen went 7 for 13 for the week, capping things off with a 4-for-4 performances against Camden Fairview (Arkansas). In that game, he doubled and drove in three runs.
Marshall's Khoren Clayborn hit .417for the week (5 for 12) with a triple, double, four RBI and two walks.
Carthage's Todd Register hit .600 for the week (6 for 10) with a .714 on base percentage, six RBI, one double, two stolen bases and four runs scored.
White Oak's Noah Carter hit .545 for the week with a double, triple, six RBI and four stolen bases.
New Diana's Austin Kerns went 4-for-10 with a home run, double, five RBI and three runs scored.
Hawkins' Julian Frazier went 5-for-7 with a double, four RBI and a run scored. He had a .714 batting average, .818 on base percentage, .857 slugging percentage and 1.675 OPS.