The Dallas Morning News
ARLINGTON — When the Rangers drafted Kumar Rocker with the third pick overall last year, there were long-term concerns about his shoulder. Well, the shoulder has held up just fine. The elbow: Not so much.
Just six starts into his professional career, Rocker suffered a torn elbow ligament, general manager Chris Young said Tuesday. Rocker will undergo Tommy John surgery later this week to repair the ligament and will be out until the second half of the 2024 season. Rocker last pitched for advanced Class A Hickory on May 11, lasting 4 2/3 innings against Bowling Green.
Young said the injury had nothing to do with previous concerns, which had put Rocker back in the 2022 draft for the Rangers after the New York Mets changed their offer after drafting him 10th in 2021. After the Mets deal fell through, Rocker eventually had unspecified shoulder surgery to clean up what his agent, Scott Boras, said at the time was related to a high school football injury.
“This was an acute injury that happened while he was pitching,” Young said Tuesday. “It’s completely different from anything we had seen previously with him. It’s an unfortunate break and I’m disappointed for him. But we know he will get through this and come back better than ever.”
But he’s going to have to overcome a lot of rustiness. Since pitching his junior season at Vanderbilt in 2021, Rocker, now 25, has made a total of 17 starts. He will have logged a total of 62 innings after college when he does return. Five of those starts were for the Tri-City Valley Cats of the independent Frontier League as a showcase ahead of last year’s draft. He made six starts — a total of just 14 innings — in the Arizona Fall League.
In his first five starts at Hickory, Rocker had compiled a 2.70 ERA and struck out 37 with just six walks in 23 innings. He struggled in the Bowling Green start, though Young said he was still maintaining 94-96 mph velocity in the fifth before he exited. Young said Rocker had been close to a promotion at the time of the injury.
To that point: MLB Pipeline had tweeted earlier in the day Tuesday that Rocker had joined the top 100 prospect rankings, though his name did not appear on the website later in the afternoon.
When Rocker pitched in the Fall League last year, he showed off a much lower arm slot than he’d used in college, raising questions for many observers about a potential arm issue. During spring training, he was able to raise the arm slot without any issues.
“He was where he wanted him to be by the end of spring,” Young said. “It was significantly higher. We were very happy with where it was.
“Every pitcher carries risk. But the person, the character, the makeup makes me more confident than ever that he will be a successful big league pitcher. When I spoke with him, he was obviously disappointed to have all that yanked out from under him, but he told me ‘I love a challenge’.”
The Rangers had surprised much of the baseball world when they took Rocker third overall last year, bypassing high school hitters Elijah Green and Termarr Johnson to get him for a below-slot deal of $5.2 million. That agreement allowed them to pluck right-hander Brock Porter, considered a first-round talent, in the fourth round. After a shaky pro debut, Porter, who is also represented by Boras, has compiled a 0.95 ERA in five starts at Class A Down East.
Rocker had been considered the top pitcher in the country heading into the 2021 college season at Vanderbilt, but midway through the year, his velocity dropped and he started using secondary pitches much more frequently. His stock fell in the draft before the Mets took him at No. 10, then later dramatically reduced their offer over physical concerns, leading to him opting to wait a year and go back through the draft. After seeing him in the independent league, the Rangers opted to take the plunge. His progress early in this season had only reaffirmed their feelings.
“We’ve gotten a glimpse of how good he is,” Young said. “It has confirmed everything we thought.”