ARLINGTON (AP) — Nick Solak homered off the pitcher he was traded for two months ago, and Texas beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Thursday night, giving the Rangers consecutive series victories for the first time since June.
The rookie’s two-run shot off hard-throwing reliever Peter Fairbanks put the Rangers up 5-1 in the fourth inning as Texas (74-74) reached .500 for the first time since Aug. 14 with their sixth win in seven games.
Solak and Fairbanks were swapped July 13, a little more than a month before the Texas infielder and designated hitter made his major league debut and about a month after the fellow rookie Fairbanks first pitched for the Rangers.