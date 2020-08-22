LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nick Nurse was close to quitting.
He was 26 or 27 years old, coaching in Britain and wondering whether he had a future in the profession. He went to his hotel room one night and wrote down a list of four other careers he could pursue if he went back home.
None looked appealing.
“So I figured I’d better get working on coaching and figure it out,” Nurse said.
He’s sure done that.
Nurse never stopped believing he could get to the top, and he never considered he couldn’t stay there even after his best player left last summer.
The Toronto Raptors coach’s rise from the outskirts of basketball to the best of the NBA was recognized Saturday when he was overwhelmingly selected as Coach of the Year.
Nurse, who has the Raptors on the verge of the second round of the playoffs without Kawhi Leonard, was a runaway winner. He received 90 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters and finished with 470 points.
Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer was second after leading the Bucks to the best record in the suspended season, earning 147 points. Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan (134) was third.
Nurse led Toronto to its first title last year in his rookie season, becoming the only coach to win an NBA championship and a G League championship. He won titles in 2011 and 2013 at the NBA’s minor league level.
Without Leonard, the Raptors hardly missed a beat, rolling to a 53-19 record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets and will try to finish the sweep today.
Nurse is 111-43 in two seasons.