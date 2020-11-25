Associated Press
The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers has been switched to Sunday afternoon because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore.
The NFL announced the move Wednesday, placing the game at 12:15 p.m. on NBC. Previously, it was scheduled for NBC’s prime-time telecast on Thanksgiving Day.
Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.
The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.
The Ravens said later Wednesday they had disciplined a staff member, reportedly a strength coach, for not obeying league protocols.
“We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations,” the Ravens said in a statement.
“Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday’s game.”
The game — assuming it is played on Sunday — means the Ravens will trade one short week for another. They are scheduled to play Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 3.
There will be no fans allowed for the Ravens game.
This isn’t the first time the Steelers have been forced to adjust their schedule because of COVID-19 issues with opponents. Their trip to Nashville on Oct. 4 to face the Titans turned into an unexpected bye week when Tennessee was hit with an outbreak.
The tweak forced the Steelers to play 13 straight weeks to end the regular season.