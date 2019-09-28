In this Aug. 20, 2019 photo, Nannette Wall, left, 67, and Ethel Ford, 70, sit in rocking chairs in Sebastian, Fla., weaving strands of plastic bags, known as "plarn", to be used as material for handbags, coasters and sleeping mats. Known as the "Recycling Grannies", Wall and Ford are volunteers at the Sebastian Inlet State Park and both agree the plastic they use will not negatively impact the park that they love. (Patrick Dove/TCPalm.com via AP)