J.D. Martinez came off the COVID-19 list and hit three home runs, powering the Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 14-9 Sunday for their sixth straight win.
Martinez got a chance at a record-tying fourth homer in the ninth inning and struck out swinging. He is the last of 18 major leaguers to homer four times in a game, doing it in September 2017 for Arizona.
DODGERS 3, NATIONALS 0
Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball to win an outstanding duel with Max Scherzer as the Dodgers finished a three-game sweep over Washington.
Rookie Zach McKinstry homered and drove in all three runs for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, who are off to a major league-best start of 8-2 despite playing this series without injured former MVP outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.
Luke Weaver retired the first 17 batters he faced and Eduardo Escobar homered for the fourth straight game for Arizona.
The 27-year-old Weaver (1-0) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a broken-bat single to Eugenio Suárez, whose groundball found a hole up the middle. Cincinnati went into the game batting .312 as a team, tops in the majors.
Rougned Odor snapped a 10th-inning tie with his first hit as a Yankee, Gio Urshela homered and drove in three runs, and New York rallied to avoid a weekend sweep.
Odor went 0 for 4 before singling in his first game since the Yankees acquired him from Texas.
Urshela hit a two-run homer in the third inning and had four hits, including a two-out single in the 10th off Collin McHugh (0-1).
INDIANS 5, TIGERS 2
Logan Allen (1-1) recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with the Indians, allowing one run and two hits in five innings as Cleveland completed a three-game sweep.
Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a left biceps strain.
JT Brubaker (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings and had the first three RBIs. His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead.
Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career.
Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s four-run fourth inning and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.
Alec Bohm doubled off Braves closer Will Smith to begin the ninth, advanced to third on a bunt and scored to make it 7-6 on Gregorius’ fly to shallow left. Marcell Ozuna’s throw bounced twice before Bohm was initially called safe — even though it appeared he didn’t get his foot on the plate against catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s tag attempt.
Avisaíl García homered for the second day in a row, this time off Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-1) in a four-run first, and Travis Shaw and Manny Piña also connected.
Brett Anderson (1-1) allowed one run and four hits in five innings for Milwaukee.
Kyle Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth off Alex Colomé (0-1) as Seattle overcame a 6-0, sixth-inning deficit.
Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which won a road series for the first time since Sept. 11-13, 2019, at Arizona. Colomé blew a save for the second time in four chances.
Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet (0-1) misplayed Andrew Benintendi’s bunt in the 10th for Chicago’s second error of the day and ninth in nine games this season.
Greg Holland (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings, and Kyle Zimmer worked a perfect 10th for his first career save.
Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits as San Francisco Giants swept Colorado.
DeSclafani (1-0) struck out eight and gave up six hits in six innings.
Brandon Belt homered for the first time this season and Alex Dickerson also connected for the Giants. Evan Longoria had two hits and two RBIs.
