FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo shadows of migrants lined up at an intake area are cast along the side of a bus after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Roma, Texas. President Joe Biden, under political pressure, agreed to admit four times as many refugees this budget year as his predecessor did, but resettlement agencies concede the number actually allowed into the U.S. will be closer to the record-low cap of 15,000 set by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)