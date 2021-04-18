Lawyer Nikola Kovacevic, who represented 17 refugees, talkx to Hamid Ahmadi from Germany through an interpreter, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hamid Ahmadi still can feel the cold of the February night when Serbian police left him and two dozen other refugees in a forest. Groups of refugees and economic migrants trying to reach Western Europe regularly give accounts of police forcibly pushing them back across borders in the Balkans. Pushbacks are illegal, and authorities routinely deny that their agencies carry out such collective expulsions, which are difficult to prove and mostly go unpunished. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)