ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The decision to shorten by a month the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident was not made by the U.S. Census Bureau, and some agency officials suspect it was made by the White House or the Department of Commerce, according to a report from the bureau’s watchdog agency.
The report by the Office of Inspector General did not identify who made the decision to shorten the 2020 census from the end of October to the end of September, but it said bureau officials confirm it was not made by them.
The accelerated schedule “increases the risks to the accuracy of the 2020 Census,” the Inspector General report said. “This was the consensus view of the senior Bureau officials we interviewed.”
Because of the pandemic, the Census Bureau got support last spring from the Department of Commerce, which oversees the agency, to push back its deadline from winding down the head count from the end of July to the end of October. The extra time was contingent on Congress extending the deadline for the Census Bureau turning in figures used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets from Dec. 31 to the end of next April, according to the report.
“This shift would allow the Bureau to follow the planned operations it had spent a decade developing,” the Inspector General’s report said.
At some point in July, though, support for the extensions from the Trump administration and Congress were called into doubt. There was pressure from the Commerce Department to speed up operations, legislation in Congress to extend the deadlines stalled and President Donald Trump issued a directive trying to exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used in redrawing congressional districts, according to the Inspector General.
At least two Census Bureau officials interviewed by the Office of Inspector General believe the president’s order changed the administration’s support for extending the deadlines, the report said.
A three-judge panel in New York blocked Trump’s directive earlier this month, saying it was unlawful. The Trump administration is planning an appeal to the Supreme Court.