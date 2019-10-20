Home sales are staying hot in Longview.
The number of single-family houses sold from July through September jumped more than 11 percent from the same period a year ago, while average prices edged up more than 2 percent.
That extends a positive trend through the year to date, in which sales have increased more than 3 percent.
“We continue to be blessed in East Texas with a strong sellers’ market,” said Julie Woods of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate Firm. “Usually, by this time of the year as the holidays approach and the kids are back in school the market begins slowing down for the remainder of the year. But not this year.”
According to new data from the Longview Area Association of Realtors, members sold 953 homes during the third quarter in its 10-county area, up 11.1 percent from 858 sold a year ago. Average sale prices also increased 2.4% to $189,171 from $184,612.
For the year to date, Realtors have sold 2,552 homes, outpacing last year’s first nine months by 3.3%.
Woods said homes priced at less than $200,000 “literally fly off the shelves with buyers competing against one another to purchase the home.”
That competition is helping to drive up prices, said Woods and Melanie Northcutt Crocker of Sugar Magnolia Properties.
“With interest rates still low, we have seen more and more buyers in the market, even after school has started back,” Northcutt Crocker said. “With more competition for homes, we’ve also seen multiple offer situations more than last year, driving the sales prices up slightly.”
The average rate for a 30-year fix rate mortgage rose to 3.69 percent from 3.57 percent a week earlier, mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday. That’s still down from 3.9% at the same time last year and by historic standards remains very low.
Nationally, lower rates have helped reinvigorate the housing market, which stumbled last year. Sales of existing homes reached a 17-month high in August, and new home sales jumped 7% that month. According to association data, Longview-area sales were up 11 percent in August.
During the third quarter within city of Longview ZIP codes, real estate professionals closed 255 sales, up 3.2% from 247 homes sold during the same period in 2018.
The median sale price from July to September was $174,000 in Longview ZIP codes, 5.5% higher than $165,000 a year ago. Homes ranging in price from $100,000 to $199,999 accounted for 48.6% of all sales during the third quarter of 2019, followed by 24.3% for homes ranging from $200,000 to $299,999 and 12.8% for homes selling for less than$100,000.
The hot market also was seen in the number of houses on the market. Active listings also dropped 2.4% in Longview ZIP codes from 372 for the 2019 third quarter compared with 381 a year ago.
Homes spent an average of 106 days on the market in Longview ZIP codes during the third quarter of 2019, down eight days from a year ago.
Average days on the market increased regionally during the third quarter to 96.3, up 4.3% from 92.3 a year ago.
Meanwhile, Woods and Northcutt Crocker indicated they see continuing positive trends.
“We look forward to a busy end of October and November as well,” Northcutt Crocker said.
The association’s data is based on its Multiple Listing Service, which represents about 85 percent of total sales in the market. It does not capture sales by owners or some sales of new construction by builders.