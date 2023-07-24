Hundreds of Longview residents filled the Maude Cobb Convention Center Monday as part of a city meeting to gather community feedback for an update of the Comprehensive Plan.
The Comprehensive Plan, which is available on the city’s website, is a 254-page long-term planning document that covers everything from future land use, transportation and public facilities to neighborhood and community livability and economic development.
“As a long-range planning tool, it is intended for use by staff, decision-makers, and citizens to direct the growth and physical development of the community for 10 to 20 years,” according to the city’s website.
Despite initial City Council opposition this past summer to a $94,000 contract with consulting firm Freese and Nichols to update the plan, the council ultimately approved the contract in November, according to Development Services Director Michael Shirley.
The Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2015, and while portions of if have been updated since then, the whole plan has not, Shirley said. The plan has numerous chapters, and portions of the transportation plan, parks and recreation plan and economic development summary have been updated independently.
Numerous boards were set up at the facility that posed a number of questions, prompts and facts for attendees. One asked what residents loved and also would change about the city, another asked for opinions on the city's goals and another asked residents what they'd like to see from the city in the next five to 10 years. For the interactive boards, residents took turn writing notes and suggestions on sticky notes and placing them on the boards.
One board showed a list of 27 projects identified as important when the plan was adopted eight years ago. Most of the projects had check marks beside them indicating they had been completed or were in the process of being done and only seven projects listed were unchecked.
Wendy Bonneau, engagement lead for Freese and Nichols, led the meeting by introducing herself and explaining what the plan was for anyone that didn't know.
She said the 2024 plan update focused on future land use and community and neighborhood livability. Additionally, several chapters from the previous plan were moved into standalone plans like the Parks master plan or were being covered by regional efforts like the Longview MPO's transportation plan. Thus, the updated plan will include five chapters: community snapshot; vision, goals and objectives; future land use; neighborhood and community livability; and implementation.
Bonneau encouraged residents to provide their input on the boards and said she would be around to answer any questions.
Brandon Hawkins is Pct. Chair 8 of the Gregg County Democratic Party. He's currently working to develop a young Democrats group due to younger people in the area feeling neglected politically, he said.
"So I'm kinda here as their figurehead or spokesperson to kind of give them a voice and find what needs to be done," Hawkins said.
On behalf of local youth, he said he would like to see more recreation and things for teens to do in the area. He mentioned the city only having one movie theater and proposed the idea of a multi-activity recreation complex like Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler.
"We have stuff for younger kids like Chuck E. Cheese and stuff like that and when you get older, adult age, there’s that middle ground of like, early teenager to young adult where it’s not kind of really much to do here," he said. "I'm trying to see what we can do to help that area out."
Margaret Litterski attended the meeting to try and be a voice for quality living for senior citizens, she said.
"Any opportunity that I can speak to city officials about quality of life for seniors is important to me," she said.
Litterski has a muscle disorder and requires weekly water therapy to help, she said. As an active user of the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center pool, she wants to see more pools available not only for senior citizens but for all ages.
She mentioned her 8-year-old grandson who learned to swim at the pool at the center and said people of all ages should be able to have a good pool they can utilize. She also would like to see better housing opportunities for seniors and said the current ones are too pricey.
Bryce Bagby heard about the meeting from a friend who serves on the planning committee. After committee member Janice Shaw sent him a flier for it, he put it up at his church to encourage others to come out and participate.
"So I had to follow through and come myself," Bagby said with a laugh.
He recalled the 2015 plan being adopted and said he wanted to see how the city had developed since then. While he was glad to see improvements had been made and projects completed, he said residents in South Longview still needed attention.
Bagby wrote on sticky note that he'd like to see more quality restaurants established in the city that weren't just fast food options. He also referenced Tyler and said the city offered high-end dining options so he'd like to see the same for Longview. Like many other suggestions stuck the board, he also sees a need for more affordable housing for low income residents.
According to Bonneau, additional community meetings are set to be held in between September and October and again between December and January. Plan adoption is tentatively scheduled for next March.