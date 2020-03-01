The Texas Tribune
Saying the move was out of an abundance of caution, Rice University on Saturday asked a “small group of students and faculty” to self-quarantine because a university employee might have been exposed to the new coronavirus while traveling overseas.
The university didn’t disclose who the employee is, where in the university the person works or where the employee traveled — other than to say it was not to a country on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s restricted travel list. The university community was notified of the quarantine in a campus-wide alert late Saturday night.
“At this time, we are not planning to suspend campus operations, events or classes,” the alert said. “Going forward, we will follow the guidance of Harris County Public Health.”
In San Antonio, a person had a “weakly positive” test result for the new coronavirus after being released from federally managed quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base, local health officials said Sunday. The person has since been placed back in quarantine, according to a statement from San Antonio Metro Health.
“Metro Health has been tracking where the person went, who they interacted with, timeframes outside the federally ordered quarantine and who may have been exposed,” the statement said. “This information will be shared with the public when completed.”
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are notifying people who had contact with the person after they left isolation, according to a statement that local health officials attributed to the federal agency.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement Sunday that it was “unacceptable” that CDC allowed the patient flown from Wuhan to leave isolation.
“We will do everything within our power to ensure that the community is kept safe and the exposure risk remains low,” Nirenberg said. “The federal quarantine period for the Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees ends tomorrow March 2. I have asked the CDC to do everything in their power to ensure that those who are released pose no risk to the community.”
As of Sunday, there have been 74 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, according to The New York Times. The official tally in Texas remains at 11 — all of them in the San Antonio area. The case disclosed Sunday is the first case in Texas in which a person who tested positive for the virus was known to have been outside the federal quarantine area.
Still, worries about the virus continue to spread. On Sunday, CERAWeek 2020, an international energy conference in Houston, was canceled “in light of developing circumstances.” Delegates from more than 80 countries were expected to attend the event, which was scheduled for March 9-13.
“Our number one concern is the health and safety of delegates and speakers, our partners, our colleagues and vendors,” said the event organizer, IHS Markit, in a statement. “We have spent the last several weeks focused on this question, established a medical partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital, have been in continuing dialogue with experts on infectious disease, and established an extensive protocol. But the spread of COVID-19 is moving quickly around the world.
At Rice, officials are requiring anyone at the school who travels overseas to notify the university. Those who travel to places where the risk of contracting the virus is elevated are being asked to stay away from the university for two weeks. The school indicated it will update the campus community on the situation sometime Sunday.
“We understand that the Rice community will be rightfully concerned,” the university alert said. “The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff are our highest priority.”