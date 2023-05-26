Longview was well-represented when the year’s 15-5A softball all-district team was released, with Reagan Rios earning Most Valuable Player honors and teammate River Hulsey receiving Most Valuable Offensive Player notice.
Rios went 17-6 inside the pitcher's circle for Longview, finishing with a 0.73 earned run average and 292 strikeouts in 162 innings pitched. At the plate, she hit .333 with 16 RBI.
Hallsville’s Miley Stovall was named Most Valuable Defensive Player of the Year, Pine Tree’s Hope Hampton finished as Newcomer of the Year, and Whitehouse’s Grace Ann McDonald was the Pitcher of the Year.
Pine Tree’s Ma’Kayla Rougely and Texas High’s Sydney Woods shared the Co-Freshman of the Year title, Mount Pleasant’s Conlee Zachry and Whitehouse’s Elli Green were Co-Utility Player of the Year, and Whitehouse’s Kaegan Jimenez was recognized as Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Hope Miles (Hallsville); Catcher: Aubry O’Bryant (Whitehouse); Infield: Madison Jones (Longview), Paris Simpson (Longview), Emma Prince (Texas High), Jordan Batchelor (Mount Pleasant), Makayla Menchue (Hallsville), Kate Jones (Whitehouse); Outfield: Laney Schroeder (Pine Tree), Ella Cross (Mount Pleasant), Maci Shirley (Hallsville), Cami Laney (Whitehouse); Designated Hitter: Lindsey Dubberly (Hallsville); Utility Player: Jadasia Mims (Longview)
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Taylor Burkhart (Pine Tree); Catcher: Morgan Hill (Mount Pleasant); Infield: Addison Dollahite (Hallsville), Mollie Fisher (Texas High), Kelsey Howard (Mount Pleasant), Kyndal Morris (Whitehouse), Sierra Channel (Whitehouse), Lauren Minatrea (Marshall), Alyson Roberson (Marshall); Outfield: Journee Fairchild (Longview), Elena Bazan (Pine Tree), Sara Houston (Hallsville), Larkin Jones (Whitehouse); Designated Hitter: Paige Goodell (Whitehouse); Utility Player: Taylor Crutcher (Marshall)
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Aniya Hopson, Betsy Martinez, Tomia Dessesaure; Pine Tree: Raquel Ramirez, Aubrey Irwin, E.K. Holder, Gabby Thomas, Nia Woodson; Hallsville: Pami Ah Quin, Rylie Manshack; Marshall: Amaria Boyd, Claire Godwin, Wendy Esquivel, Briana Theus, Molly Skinner; Mount Pleasant: Jenna Cook, Jordyn Hargrave, Paris Beard, Casey Jones, Kaylee Silman, Lakyn Fortenberry; Whitehouse: Laney Crawford, Mahayla McMahon, Abby Izard; Texas High: Anna Shults, Mally Lumpkin, Preslie Clopp
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Longview: Jadasia Mims, Saniyah Jimmerson, Paris Simpson, Layla Boyd, Aniya Hopson, River Hulsey, Madison Jones, Reagan Rios, Journee Fairchild, Bella Ervin, Raegan Johnson; Pine Tree: Raquel Ramirez, Elena Bazan, Laney Schroeder, Hope Hampton; Hallsville: Maci Shirley, Addison Dollahite, Katelynn Griffith, Hope Miles, Keilly Lopez, Pami Ah Quin, Makayla Menchue, Paris Turner, Ava Martin, Lindsey Dubberly, Alayna McGrede, Miley Stovall, Sara Houston, Kara Collins, Jaycie Ainsworth; Marshall: Taylor Crutcher, Molly Skinner, Amaria Boyd, Wendy Esquivel, Claire Godwin, Lauren Minatrea, Madison Wright, Alyson Roberson, Ava Burke; Mount Pleasant: Kelsey Howard, Jordan Batchelor, Ella Cross, Morgan Hill, Amariya Miller, Conlee Zachry, Jenna Cook, Jordyn Hargrave, Casey Jones, Lakyn Fortenberry, Paris Beard; Tyler: Sara Garcia, Ashanti Fields, Gabriela (Gabby) Garcia, Tiana Hewitt, Brisay Cerda, Bailee Davis; Whitehouse: Mahayla McMahon, Abby Izard, Kate Jones, Grace Ann McDonald, Kyndal Morris, Cami Laney, Paige Goodell, Laney Crawford, Aubry O’Bryant, Sierra Channel, Elli Green, Larkin Jones; Texas High: Anna Shults, Emma Prince, Mally Lumpkin, Kate Cook, Gabi Lancaster, Anna Lee, Brooklyn Threadgill, Mollie Fisher, Sydney Woods, Cali Forte, Adalyn Vazquez