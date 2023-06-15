Risk or no risk?
Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-5
♥-A Q 9 2
♦-A Q 4 2
♣-A K J 2
WEST EAST
♠-9 7 6 3 ♠-2
♥-J 8 7 ♥-K 10 4 3
♦-J 9 6 ♦-K 10 8 5
♣-10 9 8 ♣-Q 7 5 3
SOUTH
♠-A K Q J 10 8 4
♥-6 5
♦-7 3
♣-6 4
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
4♠ Pass 4NT Pass
5♠ Pass 6♠ All pass
Opening lead: 10 of ♣
Today’s rubber bridge and social bridge players still use traditional Blackwood, but Key Card Blackwood has won the day with tournament players throughout the world. In addition to aces, Key Card Blackwood lets the user find out about the king and queen of the agreed trump suit. South’s five-spade bid in today’s deal showed two key cards, among the four aces and the king of spades, and also the queen of spades. Should there not be a trump suit that is explicitly agreed upon, as in this deal, the last bid suit is the key-card suit – spades in this auction.
South won the opening club lead with dummy’s ace and drew trumps in four rounds, discarding a low card in each side suit from dummy. Declarer then led a low heart and covered West’s seven with dummy’s nine. East won with the 10, but he was end-played in all three suits. Any suit that East led at this point would give South his twelfth trick. Nicely played!
It is worth noting that North should have bid the slam in no trump rather than spades. This would have protected his holdings in the side suits. Had West led a red suit instead of clubs, this slam would have been defeated.