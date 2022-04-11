ARLINGTON (AP) — Jose Iglesias' fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning, and Colorado won a game-ending replay challenge, spoiling Texas' home opener.
After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying drive in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer off Greg Holland (0-1), the eighth Rangers pitcher.
Mitch Garver walked with one out in the Rangers 10th, then was forced out sliding into the bag as second baseman Brendan Rodgers' relay throw was wide of first — allowing Marcus Semien to score from second and Adolis Garcia to move up a base.
But Rockies manager Bud Black challenged the play, and after a lengthy review, it was determined that Garver's slide interfered with the fielder. Garcia also was ruled out, ending the game.
Daniel Bard (1-0) got the win, and Ashton Goudeau earned his first save.
Blue Jays 3, Yankees 0
NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer answered booing fans with a two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays in a 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday night,
Alek Manoah (1-0) struck out seven in six innings, helping the Blue Jays extend their Yankee Stadium win streak to five.
Springer remains targeted by fans for his time on the 2017 championship Houston Astros, found guilty by Major League Baseball of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.
Fans booed Springer before and during each at-bat, and he finished a triple short of the cycle in the leadoff spot. Jordan Romano earned his third save and No. 9 batter Santiago Espinal had three singles for the Blue Jays.
New York finished with four hits. Jameson Taillon (0-1) got the loss.
Phillies 5, Mets 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in the eighth inning, and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles.
The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs in the eighth against two Mets relievers. Realmuto's first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3. Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo (0-1), and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead.
Seranthony Dominguez (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Brad Hand worked the ninth for a save.
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm made three errors in the first three innings, a bad look as he tries to win the third base job over rookie Bryson Stott.
Tigers 3, Red Sox 1
DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, sending the Tigers to the win.
Báez drove in Austin Meadows with a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier. Báez and Meadows are two new additions for a team hoping to contend.
Michael Fulmer (1-0) pitched the eighth, and Gregory Soto got three outs for Detroit's first save of the season.
J.D. Martinez homered for Boston. Austin Davis (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.
Guardians 10, Royals 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan hit a bases-loaded triple while becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games.
Kwan, who went 5 for 5 and safely reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9 for 13. He got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times.
His three RBIs in the eighth inning Monday were the first of his career.
Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer for the Guardians. Logan Allen (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings.
Andrew Benintendi had three hits and three RBIs for Kansas City. Jake Brentz (0-1) got the loss.
Athletics 13, Rays 2
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Paul Blackburn pitched five scoreless innings, and the Athletics handed the Rays their first loss of the season.
Blackburn (1-0) struck out seven and walked one, helping the rebuilding A's under new manager Mark Kotsay win their second straight after beginning the season with two losses.
Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus each hit a three-run homer for Oakland. Sheldon Neuse hit his first career grand slam with two out in the ninth against Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips.
Wander Franco had his third three-hit game of the season for the Rays. Luis Patiño (0-1) departed in the first inning with a strained left oblique.
Orioles 2, Brewers 0
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and Baltimore won its opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards.
On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore's ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren't a factor in this game, though.
Baltimore won for the first time this season after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay.
Zimmermann, the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener for the Orioles since 1990, allowed three hits. Mike Baumann (1-0) got the win and Jorge López worked a hitless ninth for the save.
Milwaukee's Adrian Houser (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Twins 4, Mariners 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had three hits and Dylan Bundy earned his first win in a Twins uniform as Minnesota won its series finale against the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Monday night.
The Twins, who hit six home runs Sunday, entered the day leading the majors with nine homers. Minnesota didn’t go deep Monday for the first time all season but scored enough runs anyway as it split the four-game series with the Mariners.
After Jorge Polanco doubled in Buxton for the game’s first run in the first inning, the Twins scored on three straight singles in the fifth. Arraez, Polanco and Gio Urshela all picked up RBI singles as Minnesota built a 4-0 lead.
That was enough run support for Bundy, who tossed five scoreless innings to win his Twins debut. The right-hander allowed just one hit, a two-out double in the second. He struck out two and walked one.
Nationals 11, Braves 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Maikel Franco drove in five runs on four hits, including a two-run homer as the Washington Nationals beat Huascar Ynoa and the Atlanta Braves 11-2 on Monday night.
Franco homered to cap a five-run third inning, then added a three-run double off Tucker Davidson when the Nationals scored five more in the eighth to turn the game into a rout.
The Braves (2-3) lost their second in a row. Most fans in the sellout crowd of 42,263 left with their World Series replica rings, a much-anticipated promotion, well before the end of the game.
Josh Rogers (1-0) allowed only one run on two hits in 5 1/3 innings in an impressive fill-in start for Washington. The left-hander was recalled from Triple-A Rochester when scheduled starter Aníbal Sánchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stiff neck.