"The Rocky Horror Picture Show," the cult film classic, will jump of the screen on Friday and Saturday at Liberty Hall.
Along with a showing of the film, the audience will see a floor show in which many of the iconic scenes are presented live. The show has developed a reputation for attracting an enthusiastic audience dressed in costumes inspired by the movie who scream out the dialogue.
Audience participation is part of the experience, said Coby Archa, who with the help of Sandy Junek is directing the floor show.
"You (the audience) are part of the show, without the audience our experience is nothing," Archa said. "It is never distracting. We love the energy of the live audience. The problem is making sure we as the actors don’t have too much fun and lose our pacing."
How many years have the floor show been presented in Tyler and when did you (Coby, Sandy) first get involved. How did you get involved.
I think this is year 6, though i have played Dr Frank for more than 30 years onstage on and off. How am I still getting away with this? I keep telling my friends to tell me when I look stupid and to pull me offstage.
Anne Payne who uses to run the Liberty is the one who fought hard to bring this to downtown Tyler. Little did she know how it would continue to grow every year.
Started with one night only and now we are up to 3 shows covering two weekends!
> Why has the movie become such a cult favorite?
I think it’s lasted for so long in pop culture because everyone can see themselves in at least one of the characters they see onstage. Characters that usually don’t have a voice DO in Rocky Horror.
> Talk about the challenges of doing a floor show?
Well besides from not having too much fun and know I am not kidding. I would say it’s trying to copy what’s on the screen at the right time. A play you can a change but with this you are trying to copy the actions live so people know when to interact. I mean how do you know when to pop your gloves with me in the audience if I don’t time it right?
> Do you do all the scenes? (Some it seems to me would be extremely difficult to replicate on a stage)
There is a gap where we are not onstage. Not because we don’t WANT to stage it but because the scenes are to choppy And edited too fast. We would literally be running on and off stage in our underwear if we tried.
> How do you pace the live action to be in time with movie. It seems like the move to some extent would dictate the pace and some directing choices?
Exactly. We HAVE to copy and pace the show to the film. But what we can do is add a confetti bomb to a dance. Or do a light holla hoop instead of tap dancing. There are creative ways to copy and while enhancing the audiences experience. We want this to be an experience!
> People are encouraged to scream out dialogue and "participate" at key moments. Is that the fun of attending the floor show
> I can only imagine that it can be a little wild at times? Is it distracting or fun when things get a little crazy?
> Do you basically direct it the same way each year? Do yo make changes.
We try and add new things every year. Some people have come every year for 6 years! I love the idea of surprising them still!