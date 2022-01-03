Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on Monday morning swore in Roger Askew as the county's Pct. 2 constable.
Commissioners appointed Askew to fill the unexpired term of Billy Fort whose resignation became effective on Friday. Askew, who faces competition in the March Republican primary for the seat's next full term, said he is excited to hit the ground running.
On Monday, Askew said the integrity of the position has been tarnished in the past few months and said he wants to rebuild it.
"My biggest thing is to work to reestablish the trust and get in there and help judge Bryan and do the best we can for the precinct," Askew said.
"We're excited for Constable Askew," Stoudt said. "We've been short a constable and, as he said, he's ready to go to work and we're ready for him to get to work."
The Texas Secretary of State's website also lists John Bisese, Rambo Latham and Mike Middleton as running in the March 1 Republican primary for the Gregg County Pct. 2 constable seat; however, Gregg County Republican Party Chair Brian Bowden said Latham has withdrawn from the race.