COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Nathan Pickering sacked Zach Calzada in the end zone late for a safety in Mississippi State’s 26-22 victory over No. 15 Texas A&M on Saturday night.
Rogers was sacked twice, and the Bulldogs had two false start penalties that backed them up before Nolan Mccord’s 49-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right with about eight minutes to go.
The Aggies cut the lead to two on a 44-yard field goal by Seth Small about two minutes later.
Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) forced a punt to get a chance to take the lead. But Calzada, a backup in his third start, was taken down by Pickering on third down for the safety to extend the lead to 26-22 with about two minutes to go, and the Bulldogs ran out the clock to secure the victory.
Makai Polk had 13 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns to help Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1) snap a two-game skid.
It’s the second straight loss for the Aggies after they won their previous 11 games and is a huge blow to a team that entered the season with national championship hopes.
Texas A&M gave up a season-high in points as coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies struggled to contain coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Things only get tougher for the Aggies next week with a visit from top-ranked Alabama coming next Saturday night.
Calzada threw for 135 yards with a touchdown and an interception and Isaiah Spiller ran for 100 yards for Texas A&M.
Polk’s second touchdown came on a 20-yard reception that extended the lead to 24-13 with about seven minutes left in the third quarter. Jaylon Jones was covering him but tripped and fell just before the ball arrived to leave Polk open for the score.
Calzada scrambled 25 yards for a touchdown with just more than a minute left in the third quarter, but his 2-point conversion attempt was broken up to leave the Aggies down 24-19.
Things went wrong for the Aggies early in this one. Fred Peters grabbed an interception after Calzada’s first pass was deflected. But the Bulldogs couldn’t move the ball and settled for a 24-yard field goal.
The Aggies took a 7-3 lead when Calzada threw an 11-yard TD pass to Jalen Wydermyer with about 9 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.
Rogers found Jaden Walley for a 1-yard score later in the first to put Mississippi State on top 10-7.
The Aggies added one field goal early in the second quarter and a second one put them on top 13-7 with about three minutes left in the first half.
Polk made a nice grab in the corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown that gave the Bulldogs a 17-13 halftime lead.
SMU 41, South Florida 17
DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw two of his four touchdown passes in the first quarter as undefeated Southern Methodist jumped to a 16-0 lead in the first half and rolled to a 41-17 in over South Florida in the American Athletic Association opener for both schools Saturday afternoon.
Mordecai fired a 21-yard pass to Reggie Roberson, Jr. four minutes into the game to put the Mustangs on top and they pushed the lead to 17-3 by intermission. The Bulls got within a touchdown, 17-10, after Jared Mangham scored the first of his two third-quarter touchdowns on a one-yard plunge.
Mordecai completed 28 of 41 passes for 287 yards and hit Danny Gray for two of his four touchdown passes. Gray finished with seven catches for 74 yards. Tre Siggers carried 19 times for 79 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs (5-0, 1-0).
Timmy McClain was 14 of 22 for 223 yards to lead South Florida (1-4, 0-1).
Oklahoma State 24, Baylor 14
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Warren ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns and No. 19 Oklahoma State beat No. 21 Baylor 24-14 on Saturday in a matchup of Big 12 teams that entered the night unbeaten.
Spencer Sanders passed for 182 yards and ran for 76, but he helped Baylor stay in the game by throwing three interceptions. Tay Martin caught seven passes for 108 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0).
Abram Smith rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown for Baylor (4-1, 2-1), which finished with just 280 total yards. The Bears, who were coming off a win over Iowa State, missed a chance to beat ranked teams in consecutive weeks for the first time since 1974.
Warren closed out Oklahoma State’s opening drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. He gained 51 yards on seven carries during the possession.
Sanders shook off two early interceptions and threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Owens with 36 seconds left in the first half to give the Cowboys a 14-0 lead.
Oklahoma State outgained Baylor 256 yards to 99 in the first half.
Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jonathan Garibay’s 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds left lifted Texas Tech to a 23-20 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.
Garibay had three field goals in all and SaRodorick Thompson had two short touchdown runs for Texas Tech (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a 70-35 loss at Texas.
Despite missing two key offensive playmakers, the Red Raiders beat the Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) for the third straight time, all when using a backup quarterback.
Henry Colombi staked Texas Tech to a 17-0 lead and, after watching West Virginia come back twice to tie it, led the Red Raiders on the decisive 70-yard drive.
Colombi threw 42 yards to Kaylon Geiger to put Texas Tech at the West Virginia 38. Thompson then ran 16 and 13 yards on the next two plays to put the Red Raiders in range for the winning field goal.
West Virginia wasn’t able to get past midfield on its final drive.
Texas Tech didn’t need Erik Ezukanma to move the ball. The Big 12’s leading receiver did not play after getting hurt against Texas last week. But the Red Raiders just didn’t go down the field in their customary huge chunks, either. Texas Tech also was without leading rusher Tahj Brooks, who missed his second straight game with a leg injury.
West Virginia outgained Texas Tech 424 yards to 346 after the Mountaineers were limited to 109 yards in the first half in their final home game for nearly a month.