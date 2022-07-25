Tony Romo, fresh off a win in Lake Tahoe, is hoping his game carries over to Tyler this week.
Romo had a couple of predictions on the eve of the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open, which gets underway on Tuesday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
He feels his game has improved the last six months and he is confident he will make the cut in his sixth Texas State Open.
Plus, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who is called "Romostadamus" by his broadcasting partner Jim Nantz thinks Dak Prescott and the Cowboys "will improve another step" this season.
"Losing (Amari) Cooper hurts," said Romo, addressing sponsors and Cascades members after his practice round on Tuesday. "A lot of people don't realize how much he will be missed.
"I think the Cowboys will be a bit better, around the same record as last season (12-5). It will help they are in the second year of Dan Quinn's defense. The defense did create a lot of turnovers last season and it will be hard to sustain that this season without a defensive line that will play havoc. Still, despite few forced turnovers they could have a better defense."
Romo added while the Cowboys offensive line is not as powerful as it once was, it will still be very good. Plus, "Dak will be better. He has continued to improve each year. CeeDee Lamb will be better. Micah Parsons, who was fantastic last year, will be even better in his second year. I think they will take a step better in the playoffs."
Romo is scheduled to tee off at 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday on hole No. 10. He will play with James Nitties (resident of Dallas and from Australia) and JJ Killeen (Lubbock).
The event, conducted by the Northern Texas PGA, is free and open to the public.
Romo won the American Century Championship a couple of weeks ago in Stateline, Nevada. Although he had won it twice before he said this was most special before two his oldest sons — Hawkins (10) and Rivers (8) followed him. He said they would give him thumbs up and other ecouragement during the round.
Golfers begin teeing off at 7:30 a.m. on holes 1 and 10. The final tee time is at 2:27 p.m.
This year marks the 11th time The Cascades has hosted — a record for any facility in the storied history of TSO.
This year’s Championship is a 72-hole stroke play event and consists of 156 professionals and amateurs who will play 36-holes before a cut is made to the low 55 scores and ties. The field will be made up of exempt players as well as qualifiers who will compete for a projected purse of $200,000.
Defending champion Jack Ireland of The Woodlands is back.
Area golfers scheduled to participate include: Blake Elliott, Bullard; Chapman Herwood, Tyler; Logan Lockwood, Van; Alex Motes, Sulphur Springs; and Adam Renfroe, Tyler.
Golfers from 10 states are slated to participate, including Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida; Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Golfers from eight countries are set to take part: United States, Australia, England, Finland, Korea, New Zealand, Scotland and South Africa.
Proceeds from the tourney will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program with the awarding of the Higginbotham Texas State Open scholarship.
The scholarship is designated for an NTPGA Junior Tour Member from the Tyler area who will be attending college this fall. This year alone, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation is projected to award more than $600,000 in scholarships to approximately 65 high school seniors from North Texas.