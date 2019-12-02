Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein listens in June 2017 during the Justice Department’s National Summit on Crime Reduction and Public Safety in Bethesda, Md. Former Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein told the FBI he was “angry, ashamed, horrified and embarrassed” at the way James Comey was fired as FBI director. An FBI summary of that interview was among hundreds of pages of documents released Monday as part of a public records lawsuit brought by BuzzFeed News and CNN.