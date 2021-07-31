The games of 2020 Summer Olympiad are underway in Tokyo, Japan. Coming a year behind schedule in 2021, these Olympics feel very different. Due to COVID, we are not seeing spectators and this so strange, but we should be used to it by now. Nevertheless, if you enjoy athletics, then these two weeks are going to enrich your entertainment experience.
What makes Olympics particularly fascinating is the variety of sports that it features. Each Olympics, the games seem to feature new sports. The new sports in Tokyo are karate, skateboarding, sprot climbing and surfing. Also, some of the sports are not well-known and we usually do not follow them. For example, I must admit, I do not follow equestrian, fencing or trampoline events or athletes. Yet, there is something refreshing and compelling about all these less known kinds of sports that Olympics do bring.
Take water polo or modern pentathlon, rhythmic gymnastics or archery, these are some amazing athletes with great stories and personalities. My favorite story so far is a 46-year-old female gymnast who is competing in her eighth Olympic games. What a great story of endurance, perseverance and love for the sport. Olympics do remind us that we live in a big, diverse and fascinating world. It is amazing how athletics bring our big world together even in challenging times that our world has endured for the past 18 months.
When the great New Testament writer and missionary, apostle Paul, wrote letters to different churches in the Greco-Roman world, his hearers and readers lived in the context that would be all too familiar with the ancient Olympic games. According to Aristotle, the games originated in the eighth century B.C. Olympic games were not the only games held in Greece. There were several others. What was particularly evident is how those games were intertwined with Greek religions. For example, in Olympia, the Olympic games were dedicated in honor of Zeus. Not only in Olympia, but in places like Corinth, the Isthmian games were dedicated to Poseidon, the Pythian at Delphi to Apollo, and the Panathenaic to Athena in Athens. The major sports were running, boxing, the pankration (combination of boxing, wrestling and kicking) and pentathlon (running, long-jumping, throwing the discus, throwing the javelin, and wrestling). The prevailing nature of athletics and competition may account for the extensive use of athletic terminology by Paul and other New Testament writers.
The author of the book of Hebrews likens the Christian life to a race by saying, “let us run with perseverance, the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1). When Paul wrote to Corinthians about the nature of Christian life, he spoke about self-control, discipline, and not running aimlessly. “Do you not know that in a race the runners all compete, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may win it. Athletes exercise self-control in all things; they do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we are an imperishable one. So, I do not run aimlessly, nor do I box as though beating the air, but I discipline my body and enslave it, so that after proclaiming to others I myself should not be disqualified” (1 Corinthians 9:24-27). At the end of his ministry, Paul wrote, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7).
The Greco-Roman world and culture of New Testament authors was very different from our world and culture of comfort, luxury, commercialization, and materialism. Yet, Paul wanted to remind his hearers and readers of the importance of self-discipline, endurance, perseverance, self-control, courage, resilience, and the hope of Christian life. As we enjoy the Olympic games and cheer for our favorite athletes, well known sports and not so well-known sports, and great stories, may we become more aware of the importance of endurance, resilience, and perseverance in our daily lives.