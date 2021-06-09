Nadal drops set, advances to French Open semis
PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal's French Open set streak is over. His pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title — including 14 at Roland Garros — remains very much intact.
Nadal shrugged off dropping a set in Paris for the first time in two years and regained control Wednesday, whipping violent forehands punctuated with first pumps and yells of "Vamos!" en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman to reach the semifinals at the clay-court major tournament.
After taking the last nine games against Schwartzman, No. 3 seed Nadal will play in Friday's semifinals against either No. 1 Novak Djokovic, in what would be a rematch of last year's final and their 58th meeting anywhere, or No. 9 Matteo Berrettini. The Djokovic-Berrettini quarterfinal was scheduled for Wednesday night.
The other men's semifinal will be No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 6 Alexander Zverev.
Nadal, who turned 35 last week, is now 105-2 for his career at Roland Garros.
Sakkari tops 2020 French champ Swiatek; 4 in 1st Slam SFs
PARIS (AP) — When one last forehand from defending champion Iga Swiatek landed wide in the French Open quarterfinals, Maria Sakkari crouched on Court Philippe Chatrier and bowed her head, relishing the moment.
Sakkari is still two wins away from lifting the trophy, but Wednesday's victory means she's already in new territory — just like the other three women left in the draw.
Sakkari ended Swiatek’s 11-match and 22-set winning streaks at Roland Garros by beating her 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday to guarantee that there will be a first-time Grand Slam champion when the tournament ends.
On Thursday, the 17th-seeded Sakkari plays unseeded Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals, and No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova faces unseeded Tamara Zidansek. All four are making their Slam semifinal debuts.
Holt's walk-off leads Rangers to win in 11
ARLINGTON (AP) — Brock Holt and the Texas Rangers needed just such a send-off before going back on the road, where things have really been difficult for them.
Holt hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 11th inning and the Rangers beat the NL-best San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Wednesday for only their second win in 14 games, ending a five-game homestand in a span that started with an 0-9 mark on their longest winless trip in team history.
“It’s fun winning baseball games, especially when times have been a little rough for us,” said Holt, who was mobbed by teammates, including one who accidentally slapped him in the face during the celebration after he lined a single to center off lefty Jake McGee (2-2).
Nate Lowe, who had a tying pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, started the 11th on second base. There were two popups before he scored to end the Rangers’ fourth walk-off win this season. They ended a 13-game interleague losing streak that had matched a major league record.
“Obviously, any momentum helps. But it’s like I said the other day, bring on the '27 Yankees, bring on the road,” manager Chris Woodward said. “You’re going to have to face it, and let’s go. I think that’s the best thing.”
The Rangers traveled afterward for an off day in Los Angeles before opening a three-game weekend series Friday night against the defending World Series champion Dodgers. Texas has lost its last 15 games away from Globe Life Field, where the Dodgers won the neutral site World Series last October.
Brett Martin (1-2), the fourth Rangers pitcher, allowed one hit while working both extra innings.