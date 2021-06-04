FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas comes into the Port of Miami in Miami Beach, Fla. Royal Caribbean International said Friday, June 4, 2021 that eight of its ships will resume U.S. voyages in July and August with trips leaving ports in Florida, Texas and Washington state. The cruise line said all crew members will be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)