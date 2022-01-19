From Staff Reports
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out this list of things to do in the Longview and Tyler areas.
H.E.R.P.S. Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the top breeders from all over the country and see the thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies and more that will be available for the public to purchase in this two-day event. Food trucks will be set up both days. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 years old for a 1-day pass; $15 for adults, $8 for children 5-12 years old for a 2-day pass. Children 4 and under are free. Information: www.herpshow.net or www.Facebook.com/HERPShow .
Trivia Day at the Library, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Show off your smarts, compete against your friends and play to win a prize and the Trivia crown. Teams include one to six members, ages 18 and older. Cost: Free. Information: Call Rachel at (903) 237-1350.
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improvisational theater troupe, will present a show from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium at Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show will showcase three new members and the premier of a new improv game named “Duck. Duck. Moose!” in honor of the team. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60236 .
Science Under the Stars: Webb Telescope Launch, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewwow.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/longviewwow/ .
“NASA Apollo Space Missions: Texas and American History,” on exhibit through March 26, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Exhibit features artifacts including moon/lunar rock replica displays from the Apollo 15 mission and the Apollo 6 expedition. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Running the Rose, set to begin at 5 a.m. Saturday at Tyler State Park in Tyler. The race winds through pine forests, rolling hills and pine needle-covered trails. Races include a 108K, 54K, 22M, 11M and a 7K. For information, times and to register visit www.trailracingovertexas.com/events/2022/1/22/running-the-rose .
Big Shot’s one-year celebration, Join Big Shot Coffee House in Tyler from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in celebrating one year of business. Poke in Da Eye BBQ and live music will be offered. The event is BYOB.
Drive-in movie, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore is holding a free drive-in movie at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. “Moana” will be showing, and popcorn will be available. The church is at 401 E. Main St.
STEAM Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Tyler Public Library, children from elementary school to grade 12 are invited to explore the five subjects of STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math. The event is come-and-go at the library makerspace on the third floor. Children can engage in activities and experiments including making a DIY VR setup, learning chemical reactions, trying circuity and more.