Rusk County’s fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 is in the Kilgore area and does not appear to be travel-related, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced today.
The office made the announcement at about 4 p.m. and on the same day many counties in Northeast Texas had announced new confirmed cases.
Kilgore remains under a shelter-at-home order, along with Gregg County and the city of Longview.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack not long before Rusk County OEM announced its new case said Gregg County had another confirmed case, bringing the total in that county to six.
Also on Tuesday, Panola and Wood counties reported the first confirmed cases in those counties, and Harrison County reported two new confirmed cases.