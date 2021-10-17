In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, actress Yulia Peresild sits in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule, southeast of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday. The Soyuz MS-18 capsule landed upright in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Sunday with cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko aboard after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station.