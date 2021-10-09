Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov talks to media at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Frida. As a new Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov has downplayed the buzz around his name. The award isn’t for him, he says, but for all of the staff at Novaya Gazeta, the independent Russian newspaper noted for investigations of official corruption, human rights abuses and Kremlin criticism.