DALLAS (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period, Linus Ullmark made 28 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Thursday night.
Dahlin took a pass from Henri Jokiharju and sent a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past goalie Ben Bishop at 16:10.
Jimmy Vesey scored a first-period goal for Buffalo, and Michael Frolik and Zemgus Girgensons added empty-net goals.
Jamie Benn scored the Stars’ goal in the second period. Bishop stopped 18 shots.
Buffalo matched a season best with its third straight win. The Sabres successfully killed all four Stars power plays. Buffalo has won five of the past seven games, with a 15-for-17 success rate on the penalty kill.
Dallas had won seven of eight, without allowing more than two goals in any of them.
Dallas controlled the puck early but Buffalo scored first after a Stars turnover.