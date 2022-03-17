INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tiny Saint Peter’s took down basketball royalty on Thursday night, getting 27 points from Daryl Banks III in an 85-79 overtime victory over second-seeded Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 and handed Kentucky its first opening-round loss under coach John Calipari.
Saint Peter’s, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, kept it close throughout and Banks’ two free throws with 1:45 left in overtime gave the Peacocks the lead for good. Doug Edert’s layup with 24 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime. He also made the final two game-sealing free throws for the Peacocks and finished with 20 points.
Saint Peter’s (20-11) moves on to face either Murray State or San Francisco in Saturday’s second round in the East Region.
Not bad for a private Jesuit school in Jersey City, New Jersey, that’s made half as many NCAA Tournament appearances (four) as Kentucky has national titles (eight).
Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 16 rebounds for Kentucky (26-8) but his pair of missed free throws early in overtime was costly, and the Wildcats lacked a reliable secondary scorer. TyTy Washington Jr. was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting.
SAINT MARY’S 82, INDIANA 53
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Logan Johnson scored 20 points and fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s took advantage of No. 12 seed Indiana’s grueling recent schedule.
Tommy Kuhse added 19 points and six assists for the Gaels (26-7), who will play either UCLA or Akron in the second round.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points for Indiana (21-14), which arrived in Portland on Wednesday morning after an all-nighter because of flight delays from Dayton following its First Four victory over Wyoming.
Thursday’s game was Indiana’s fifth in seven days. Saint Mary’s came in fresh from a 10-day layoff.
Midwest Region
CREIGHTON 72, SAN DIEGO ST. 69, OT
FORT WORTH (AP) — Trey Alexander converted a go-ahead, three-point play late in overtime, and Creighton rallied past San Diego State.
The Bluejays hadn’t led since the first five minutes of the game when Alexander, who also had the tying bucket late in regulation, drove right and was fouled on the layup. The free throw put Creighton ahead 71-69 with 1:08 remaining.
Down by two, the Aztecs had the ball with 4.3 seconds left when Matt Bradley inbounded to Aguek Arop, then ran around him for the handoff. Bradley lost control of the ball before getting a shot off, and Creighton secured it with 0.8 seconds to to go.
Alexander scored 18 points, and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 10 rebounds before leaving with an apparent left leg injury in overtime.
The ninth-seeded Bluejays (23-11) will play Saturday against either Kansas or Texas Southern.
Chad Baker-Mazara scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half for the Aztecs (23-9), who were in position for their first tournament win since 2015. Gus Bradley added 15.
West Region
NEW MEXICO ST. 70, UCONN 63
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 37 points and New Mexico State won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time almost three decades, upsetting fifth-seeded Connecticut to become the second No. 12 seed to advance out of the first round.
The Aggies (27-6) will face the winner of the Arkansas-Vermont game. In their 23rd NCAA appearance, the Aggies won for the first time since beating Syracuse in the first round in 1993.
Allen made a rainbow 3 off the dribble with 1:40 to put New Mexico State up 61-58.
He wasn’t done. After R.J. Cole cut the lead to one for UConn (23-10), Allen went back to work. He completed a three-point play for a 66-60 lead with 27 seconds left.
Cole led the Huskies with 20 points.