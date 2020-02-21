LIVE SPORTS ON TV
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, noon FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 1:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Boyd Gaming 300, 3 p.m. FS1
Monster Energy AMA Supercross, 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
BOXING
PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6:30 p.m. FS1, ESPNEWS
PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m. ESPN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tennessee at Auburn, 11 a.m. CBS
Kansas at Baylor, 11 a.m. ESPN
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. ESPN2
Tulane at Central Florida, 11 a.m. ESPNU
Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m. FOX
Missouri at Arkansas, noon SEC
Navy at Army, 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
Texas at Kansas State, 1 p.m. CBS
Michigan at Purdue, 1 p.m. ESPN
Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m. ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas Christian, 1 p.m. ESPNU
Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m. FOX
Southern Methodist at Tulsa, 2 p.m. ESPNEWS
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. SEC
Florida State at North Carolina State, 3 p.m. ACC
UCLA at Colorado, 3 p.m. CBS
North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPN2
St. Joseph’s at George Mason, 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Rhode Island at Davidson, 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
Clemson at Boston College, 5 p.m. ACC
Florida at Kentucky, 5 p.m. ESPN
Louisiana State at South Carolina, 5 p.m. ESPN2
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m. ESPNU
California at Washington, 5 p.m. PAC-12
Georgia at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m. SEC
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 5:30 p.m. NBCSN
Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State, 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at Arizona State, 7 p.m. ESPNU
Alabama at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Arizona, 8 p.m. ESPN
Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m. FS1
Gonzaga at Brigham Young, 9 p.m. ESPN2
Fresno State at Nevada (Reno), 9 p.m. ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Navy at Army, 10 a.m. CBSSN
Ohio State at Rutgers, 1 p.m. BTN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Oregon State at California, 3 p.m. PAC-12
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Notre Dame at Michigan, 3 p.m. BTN
Minnesota at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. BTN
GOLF
PGA: Mexico Championship, Third Round, 11 a.m. GOLF
PGA: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, 1:30 p.m. GOLF
PGA: Mexico Championship, Third Round, 1:30 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m. FS2
MLB
Spring Training: Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees, noon MLB
Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, 5 p.m. MLB
NBA
Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. FSSW
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. ABC
NHL
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, noon NHL
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. NHL
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Tottenham at Chelsea, 6:25 a.m. NBCSN
Dortmund at Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m. FS1
Hoffenheim vs. Mönchengladbach, 7:30 a.m. FS2
Premier League: Brighton at Sheffield, 8:55 a.m. NBCSN
RB Leipzig at Schalke, 11:20 a.m. FS2
Manchester City at Leicester City, 11:30 a.m. NBC
Lega MX: Club América at Monterrey, 8:55 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
ATP: Delray Beach Open, 7 p.m. TENNIS
XFL
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. ABC
Dallas at Seattle, 4 p.m. FOX