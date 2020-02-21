LIVE SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, noon FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 1:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Boyd Gaming 300, 3 p.m. FS1

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

BOXING

PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6:30 p.m. FS1, ESPNEWS

PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m. ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tennessee at Auburn, 11 a.m. CBS

Kansas at Baylor, 11 a.m. ESPN

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. ESPN2

Tulane at Central Florida, 11 a.m. ESPNU

Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m. FOX

Missouri at Arkansas, noon SEC

Navy at Army, 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

Texas at Kansas State, 1 p.m. CBS

Michigan at Purdue, 1 p.m. ESPN

Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m. ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas Christian, 1 p.m. ESPNU

Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m. FOX

Southern Methodist at Tulsa, 2 p.m. ESPNEWS

Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. SEC

Florida State at North Carolina State, 3 p.m. ACC

UCLA at Colorado, 3 p.m. CBS

North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPN2

St. Joseph’s at George Mason, 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Rhode Island at Davidson, 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Clemson at Boston College, 5 p.m. ACC

Florida at Kentucky, 5 p.m. ESPN

Louisiana State at South Carolina, 5 p.m. ESPN2

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m. ESPNU

California at Washington, 5 p.m. PAC-12

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m. SEC

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State, 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at Arizona State, 7 p.m. ESPNU

Alabama at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Arizona, 8 p.m. ESPN

Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m. FS1

Gonzaga at Brigham Young, 9 p.m. ESPN2

Fresno State at Nevada (Reno), 9 p.m. ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Navy at Army, 10 a.m. CBSSN

Ohio State at Rutgers, 1 p.m. BTN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Oregon State at California, 3 p.m. PAC-12

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Notre Dame at Michigan, 3 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. BTN

GOLF

PGA: Mexico Championship, Third Round, 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, 1:30 p.m. GOLF

PGA: Mexico Championship, Third Round, 1:30 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m. FS2

MLB

Spring Training: Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees, noon MLB

Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, 5 p.m. MLB

NBA

Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. FSSW

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. ABC

NHL

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, noon NHL

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. NHL

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Tottenham at Chelsea, 6:25 a.m. NBCSN

Dortmund at Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m. FS1

Hoffenheim vs. Mönchengladbach, 7:30 a.m. FS2

Premier League: Brighton at Sheffield, 8:55 a.m. NBCSN

RB Leipzig at Schalke, 11:20 a.m. FS2

Manchester City at Leicester City, 11:30 a.m. NBC

Lega MX: Club América at Monterrey, 8:55 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

ATP: Delray Beach Open, 7 p.m. TENNIS

XFL

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. ABC

Dallas at Seattle, 4 p.m. FOX