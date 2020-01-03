LIVE SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, 9 p.m. NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina State at Clemson, 11 a.m. ACC

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m. ESPN2

Louisiana State at Tennessee, 11 a.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Maryland, 11 a.m. FOX

Creighton at Butler, 11 a.m. FS1

Georgia at Memphis, noon CBS

Iowa at Penn State, 1 p.m. BTN

Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m. CBSSN

Florida State at Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Connecticut at South Florida, 1 p.m. ESPNU

Villanova at Marquette, 1 p.m. FOX

Missouri at Kentucky, 1 p.m. SEC

Cincinnati at Tulane, 3 p.m. CBSSN

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 3 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at Wichita State, 3 p.m. ESPNU

Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m. FS1

Auburn at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Utah, 4 p.m. PAC-12

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5 p.m. ACC

Boise State at Nevada-Reno, 5 p.m. CBSSN

Alabama at Florida, 5 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Texas Christian, 5 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at Washington State, 6 p.m. PAC-12

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 6 p.m. SEC

Duke at Miami, 7 p.m. ESPN

Texas at Baylor, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Bradley at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. ESPNU

Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. SEC

Arizona State at Arizona, 8:30 p.m. PAC-12

San Diego State at Utah State, 9 p.m. CBSSN

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m. ESPN2

Air Force at Nevada-Las Vegas. 9 p.m. ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, 11 a.m. CBSSN

Penn State at Wisconsin, 3 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Nebraska, 5 p.m. BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Armed Forces Bowl: So. Miss. vs. Tulane, 10:30 a.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA: Tournament of Champions, Third Round, 3 p.m. NBC

PGA: Tournament of Champions, Third Round, 5 p.m. GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

All-American Bowl: East vs. West, noon NBC

NFL PLAYOFFS

AFC Wild Card: Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. ABC, ESPN

AFC Wild Card: Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. CBS

NHL

St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m. NHL

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m. NHL

TENNIS

ATP Cup, Day 3, 5 p.m. TENNIS