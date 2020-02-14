LIVE SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING

Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, 11:30 a.m. FS1

Xfinity Series: Racing Experience 300, 1:30 p.m. FS1

FIA Formula E: Mexico City E-Prix, 3:30 p.m. FS2

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, 6 p.m. NBCSN

BOWLING

PBA: The Players Championship, 4:30 p.m. FS1

BOXING

PBC Main Card: Plant vs. Feigenbutz, 7 p.m. FOX

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwestern at Penn State, 11 a.m. BTN

St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island, 11 a.m. BTN

Purdue at Ohio State, 11 a.m. FOX

Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m. ESPN

Syracuse at Florida State, 11 a.m. ESPN2

Tulsa at South Florida, 11 a.m. ESPNU

Dayton at Massachusetts, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, noon CBS

Mississippi State at Arkansas, noon SEC

Bradley at Southern Illinois (Carbondale), 1 p.m. CBSSN

Mississippi at Kentucky, 1 p.m. ESPN

Texas at Iowa State, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Old Dominion at North Texas, 1 p.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 1:15 p.m. BTN

Georgetown at Butler, 1:30 p.m. FOX

La Salle at St. Louis, 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Georgia at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. SEC

Louisville at Clemson, 3 p.m. ACC

Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond, 3 p.m. CBSSN

Notre Dame at Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN

Louisiana State at Alabama, 3 p.m. ESPN2

Illinois at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. BTN

George Washington at George Mason, 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m. ACC

Nevada (Las Vegas) at New Mexico, 5 p.m. CBSSN

Maryland at Michigan State, 5 p.m. ESPN

Auburn at Missouri, 5 p.m. ESPN2

Houston at Southern Methodist, 5 p.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at South Carolina, 5 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Creighton, 6:30 p.m. FS1

Seton Hall at Providence, 7 p.m. CBSSN

Virginia at North Carolina, 7 p.m. ESPN

Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Washington State at Southern California, 7 p.m. PAC-12

Vanderbilt at Florida, 7 p.m. SEC

Brigham Young at San Diego, 9 p.m. CBSSN

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 9 p.m. ESPN

Washington at UCLA, 9 p.m. ESPN2

Utah State at Fresno State, 9 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Oregon State, 9 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Stanford, 9:30 p.m. PAC-12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Oregon State at Utah, 2 p.m. PAC-12

UCLA at Arizona State, 4 p.m. PAC-12

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Oklahoma State vs. Alabama, 9:30 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. ESPNU

Washington vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m. ESPNU

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Ohio State at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Iowa, 8:30 p.m. BTN

GOLF

PGA: Genesis Invitational, Third Round, noon GOLF

PGA: Genesis Invitational, Third Round, 2 p.m. CBS

Champions: Chubb Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m. GOLF

LPGA: Handa Australian Open, Final Round, 8 p.m. GOLF

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races, 5 p.m. FS2

NBA

NBA All-Star Saturday Night, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Detroit at Boston, noon NHL

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. NHL

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m. FSSW

Los Angeles vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. NBC

RUGBY

Pro14: Edinburgh vs. Scarlets, 9 a.m. ESPNEWS

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Burnley at Southampton, 6:25 a.m. NBCSN

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig, 8:20 p.m. FS2

Bundesliga: Mönchengladbach at Düsseldorf, 11:20 a.m. FS2

Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m. NBC

Liga MX: Juárez at Monterrey, 7 p.m. FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF: Indoor Championships, 3 p.m. NBC

TENNIS

ATP: Rotterdam-ATP Semifinal 2, 12:30 p.m. TENNIS

ATP: New York-ATP Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. TENNIS

ATP: New York-ATP Semifinal 2, 6 p.m. TENNIS

XFL

New York at D.C., 1 p.m. ABC

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m. FOX