Essential Quality wins Belmont Stakes
NEW YORK (AP) — Favorite Essential Quality won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday to give trainer Brad Cox his first win in a Triple Crown race.
Cox could get another from Mandaloun in the Kentucky Derby if Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit is disqualified.
Essential Quality, who went off as the 6-5 favorite, passed early leader Hot Rod Charlie around the final turn and held on to win the 1 1/2-mile $1 million race.
Hot Rod Charlie was second, Preakness winner Rombauer third and Known Agenda fourth.
The striking gray finished fourth as a beaten favorite in the Derby because of a rough trip. Essential Quality showed in the Belmont why he has long been considered one of the top 3-year-olds in the country.
Backdooring his way to becoming the first Louisville-born trainer to win the Kentucky Derby didn’t allow Cox the same joy of victory as the Belmont, which the up-and-coming star will likely remember as his first true Triple Crown triumph.
And Cox saw this coming. He predicted last summer that Essential Quality would be his horse for the Belmont.
“I’ve said that about a lot of horses, probably,” Cox said this week. “This has happened to be one of the few times -- the only time -- that I’ve had a Belmont horse. He just displayed a lot of stamina early on.”
Essential Quality had plenty of stamina to beat a tough field of seven other horses.
United Arab Emirates ruler Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum owns Essential Quality.
The victory by Essential Quality could bring extra scrutiny of human rights issues involving the sheikh after a judge in England ruled that he orchestrated the abductions of two of his adult daughters.
Coronavirus knocks Rahm out of Memorial, up six
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jon Rahm walked off the 18th green at the Memorial after tying the 54-hole record and building a six-shot lead, leaving him on the cusp of joining Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners.
Moments later, he doubled over and said in anguish, “Not again!”
Rahm was notified he tested positive for the coronavirus, knocking him out of the tournament.
A command performance, that included a hole-in-one Saturday morning to complete his second round, went to waste.
The PGA Tour said the Spaniard had come in close contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive, meaning he could play provided he was tested daily. Every test came back negative except the one after his second round that was completed Saturday morning.
The positive test was confirmed, the results returned as he was on the 18th green. Rahm was been asymptomatic all week.
He was withdrawn from the tournament, leaving Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa tied for the lead at 12-under 204.
“It’s kind of the worst situation for something like that to happen and he played awesome today and it’s just, it’s really a shame,” Cantlay said.
Nadal, Swiatek advance at French Open
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek closed out her latest French Open victory and raised a triumphant right fist. Rafael Nadal won less than half an hour later and celebrated with a left uppercut.
The two defending champions make for a potent one-two combination at Roland Garros. Both won going away Saturday to reach the fourth round.
Swiatek rallied from a break down in the opening set to beat Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 6-0. Nadal wasn't fazed to lose serve twice in a row in the second set and he eliminated Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Nadal, 35, advanced to the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 50th time, and he’ll next play teenager Jannik Sinner. The Spanish superstar is trying to add to his record 13 French Open crowns and seeks his 21st major title, which would break the men’s record he shares with Roger Federer.
Federer and Novak Djokovic are the only other men to have reached the fourth round at 50 major events.
Swiatek, 20, has won 20 consecutive sets at Roland Garros, and that streak was in jeopardy when she trailed Kontaveit 4-2. The title holder dominated from there and lost only 12 points in the second set.