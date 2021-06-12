Leonard, George help Clippers beat Jazz, cut deficit to 2-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Paul George added 31 points and the Los Angeles Clippers got back into their second-round series against the Utah Jazz with a 132-106 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.
Leonard and George each scored at least 30 in the same playoff game for the second time to help the Clippers cut Utah's series lead to 2-1.
George shot only 34.3% from the field in the first two games but was 12 of 24, including 6 of 10 on 3-pointers. He had 13 points in the second quarter, eight during a 13-2 run when LA seized control and took a 57-41 advantage with 2:54 remaining in the first half.
Leonard scored 24 points in the second half. Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum added 17 points apiece for the Clippers.
Game 4 is Monday night at Staples Center.
Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 30 points, his fifth straight games with at least 30. The last player to do that was Leonard last year in the first round against Dallas.
Hadley has 4-shot lead at delayed Palmetto Championship
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Chesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead over Harris English and six over Dustin Johnson on Sunday in the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship at Congaree.
Hadley, English, Johnson and Lee Tain were all on the 18th hole when the horn sounded to stop play because of lightning. Rain followed about 10 minutes later and officials waited more than two hours for things to clear before telling the players they had to return to finish Sunday morning.
Hadley, in the final group, had just driven into the fairway. English and Tain were preparing to putt. Johnson had yet to hit.
Hadley stands 19 holes away from closing out a surprising week with his second career tour victory after entering this tournament off five consecutive missed cuts.
Hadley surged late with four birdies on a five-hole stretch of the back nine to reach 14 under.
English was 10 under. Johnson, who was tied for the lead early in the round, dropped into a third-place tie with South Africa's Garrick Higgo at 8 under. Higgo finished with a 68.
Hadley was holding a halfway lead for the first time in PGA Tour career. And paired with world No. 1 Johnson, Hadley seemed poised to fall — especially after his opening drive went left of the fairway and led to bogey. One hole later, Johnson's birdie had them tied for the top.
But it was Johnson who faltered, looking more like the error-prone bal- striker who missed cuts at the Masters and the PGA Championships the past two months than the one who confidently took control of his home-state Congaree Golf Club in the two opening rounds.
Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, 11th in the world, and Bo Van Pelt were tied for fifth at 7 under. Hatton shot a 68 while Van Pelt had the day's lowest score at 66.
In scary scene at Euro 2020, Eriksen collapses on the field
COPENHAGEN (AP) — As Christian Eriksen lay unconscious on the field, his pulse slipping away, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen quickly realized there wasn’t a second to lose.
“He was breathing, and I could feel his pulse. But suddenly that changed,” Boesen said Saturday. “And as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR.”
The next 10 minutes were among the scariest to ever unfold during a match at soccer's European Championship. Several medics worked frenetically to give Eriksen chest compressions while his teammates choked away tears and formed a circle around the midfielder to shield the scene from public view.
And finally, the eerie silence that had descended around Parken Stadium was replaced with massive cheers.
“We managed to get Christian back,” Boesen said. “And he spoke to me before he was taken to the hospital.”
Eriksen was awake and in stable condition Saturday night after being taken to a Copenhagen hospital, the Danish soccer federation said.
His collapse, which came in the 43rd minute of the match against Finland, led to the game being suspended for about 90 minutes before both teams made the decision to play on. Finland went on to win 1-0 after Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 60th minute and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky later saved a penalty.
But in the end, the result seemed merely an afterthought.