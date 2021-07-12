FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, a 4-year-old female gray wolf emerges from her cage as it is released at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. Wolf pups have been spotted again on Isle Royale, a hopeful sign in the effort to rebuild the predator species' population at the Lake Superior national park, scientists said Monday, July 12, 2021. (National Park Service via AP, File)