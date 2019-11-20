Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court in July on Naval Base San Diego. The attorney for Gallagher, convicted of posing with a dead captive in Iraq, says the Navy is trying to remove the special operations chief from the elite fighting force in retaliation for President Donald Trump restoring his rank. Defense attorney Timothy Parlatore said the Navy is holding a review board proceeding to remove Gallagher's Trident pin and summoned him to meet with the SEAL leadership Wednesday.