For the most part, gone are the days of gardeners reaching for the most powerful insecticide or herbicide every time they notice an unwanted bug or weed in their landscape. We have an increasing awareness of the complex ecosystems of the planet and in our own yards. Sweeping attacks on what we see as garden enemies often have negative side effects. What has not changed is our inclination to view certain species as desirable and others as unwanted pests and weeds. Those distinctions lie at the core of gardening – to cultivate what we find useful and attractive.
Modern, responsible gardening practices require a more tempered approach toward the undesirables. My wife and I grow ornamental milkweed in some of our beds as we like being part of the movement to provide more habitat for the very popular monarch butterflies. Monarch larvae (caterpillars) feed on milkweed leaves and the adult butterflies like the flower nectar. But there are other creatures in the mini ecosystem that a milkweed plant can represent. Aphids love milkweed; especially the tender new growth near the plant tip and flower heads. Left unchecked, they can severely weaken the plant. Lady beetles and milkweed assassin bugs do feed on the aphids, but rarely keep the aphids in check. Another “pest” in the milkweed world is the milkweed bug — whose preferred food is milkweed seeds. They are far more mobile than aphids and are also targeted by milkweed assassin bugs (which look similar to milkweed bugs).
If we attempt to spray the milkweed plants with insecticide to control the aphids and milkweed bugs, we are also poisoning the lady beetles, milkweed assassin bugs, monarchs and their larvae. Left alone, the milkweed plants will normally survive, but be less productive. We try to balance things out a bit by gently squishing (so as to not crush the plant tissue) the aphids when their population seems to be getting out of hand. Clearly we are playing favorites by doing what we can to promote plants that are important for monarchs. I don’t want to imply we never reach for bug spray, but we try to do so in moderation given our awareness of the other creatures in play.