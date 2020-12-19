CORRECTS THE FIRST NAME TO JAMES-James Crimp, kelp supply director for Atlantic Sea Farms, inspects the growth of seaweed spores on a spool of twine at the company's nursery, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Saco, Maine. The twine will be wrapped around line and set out to grow in the ocean until harvest time in the spring. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)