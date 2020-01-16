Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, left, shakes hands with Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, second left, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer look on during an event in December to sign an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement at the national palace in Mexico City. The Senate overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade agreement Thursday that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.