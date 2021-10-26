Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the morning, then some lingering showers still possible in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.