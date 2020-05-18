Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.