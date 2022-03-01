The Sensational Prancerettes will perform March 15 before the start of the New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
The Prancerettes, the competitive dance team for The Dancing Den in Longview, will showcase their talents center court before the start of the game between the Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns.
Dancing Den owner and director KeShauna Willis said this opportunity to showcase their routines is a “happy ending” after a journey the team experienced last year.
In April of last year, the dancers were headed to a competition at the Anna T. Jordan Community Center in Baton Rouge. Once there, they found out there wasn’t a competition.
“It was us along with maybe 10 other teams that had traveled there, but we were the only team from Texas,” Willis said. “Once we got there they told us there would be no competition.”
Willis said money was paid for registration fees and tickets to the event. She said the team has still not received a refund.
“We paid a registration fee of $200 because we have two different divisions,” Willis said. “And we had 15 parents who purchased tickets online (via EventBrite) that were $20.”
Not to mention, Willis said, “the parents had spent thousands on costumes, travel expenses and hotels.”
Because of her group’s visibility on social media, Willis said coaches from some of the other teams recognized the team and reached out to her for information about the event.
“I don’t even know the coordinator personally and this was our first time attending that competition under that organization,” she said. “Everybody was reaching out to us saying, ‘she’s not answering our calls, we haven’t heard from anybody.’”
When Willis finally reached out to the coordinator, her calls also went unanswered, she said.
“I called the coordinator and she didn’t answer me either,” she said. “There was an assistant, supposedly, who reached back out to us and said the event had been canceled.”
There were no red flags in the beginning, Willis said, because dance companies often travel outside their own cities to participate or compete in different events. The company sponsoring the event, she said, was Dynamic Praisers and Dance Teams.
Owner Shatyra Patterson said there was no scam or fraud involved.
“An event was supposed to take place and it was an outside event. In the packet they received, it said if weather is not permitting, this event will be canceled,” Patterson said. “It was freezing cold and windy outside, and the event was canceled.”
Patterson said refunds should have been provided through the website where the tickets were purchased.
“At the time, the people we did the purchasing of the tickets through had a COVID block going on, meaning you couldn’t access the funds that were made for seven to 10 business days after the day of your event,” she said. “So, people were requesting funds from me that I didn’t even possess; the company possessed them.”
Patterson said the accusations have affected her business, with some dance teams backing out of scheduled events.
“I’ve had a dance studio for five years now and I take it very serious,” she said. “This has affected my business and my business is what feeds my family.”
After finding out there wasn't an event, Willis said they couldn’t just turn around and go back home.
“So, I thought of a way … to do some kind of performance,” she said.
Willis started contacting different venues to see where they could showcase their routine.
“We were calling around to see if maybe we could perform at a mall or just something where the girls, after all the hard work they had put in, could go and showcase a routine somewhere,” she said. “The malls were so far out from where we were staying so we couldn’t do that since we were leaving the next day. So we ended up doing a performance in a park and it went viral on Facebook.”
After the viral video, an employee at the hotel where Willis and her team were staying put her in touch with someone associated with the Pelicans.
Christopher Harpster, senior group sales account executive at New Orleans Pelicans, said Willis reached out to them about their prime-time series.
“It’s 30 minutes before tipoff and it’s the performance part of our game. We have a designated time prior to tipoff where most of the time it’s dancing groups (performing),” Harpster said.
“We told them our story and what had happened. The recruiter sympathized with our story … he promised he would bring us back there for a performance,” she said. “So, from April up until now, we’ve been working on the girls coming out to perform for them. It was like making a good thing out of a bad situation.”
Making the trip to New Orleans will be costly for the Sensational Prancerettes and the team is seeking financial support.
"Donations are going better than we expected but we are still lacking … for the charter bus,” Willis said. “But as far as everything else, like lodging and food, that has been taken care of.”
Anyone wanting to make a donation can contact Willis at (903) 239-1397.
As Willis and her dancers prepare for their upcoming performance, she said this has been a learning experience.
“I’ve been doing this for eight years and you can try to participate in as many opportunities as you can for your organization,” she said. “However, you have to do your research -- know who you’re dealing with and who is hosting different events -- especially when there are kids involved. That’s a lesson we all had to learn.”