The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for Western Marion, Harrison, Central Upshur and Gregg Counties until 9 a.m.
The NWS said Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Berea to near Harleton to near Gladewater. Movement is southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Hallsville, Jefferson, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Berea, Harleton, Diana, Rosewood, Karnack, Liberty City, Woodlawn, West Mountain, Lakeport and Easton.
These storms could result in flash flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Convection may persist into the late evening and overnight hours, shifting further southward into portions of East Texas and North Louisiana.