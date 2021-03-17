A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Gregg County and nearby areas.
At 8 a.m., the National Weather Service detected severe thunderstorms along a line extending from near Diana to near Longview to seven miles southeast of Kilgore to Turnertown were detected, moving east at 40 mph.
Gusts of 70 mph are possible along with quarter-sized hail.
Included in the watch area is southeastern Smith County, central Marion County, Harrison County, northwestern Panola County, northern Rusk County, southeastern Upshur County, Gregg County and north central Cherokee County.
The storm could cause hail damage to vehicles and considerable tree damage along with wind damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.