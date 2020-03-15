Shot 9 times during mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear

Al Noor mosque shooting survivor Temel Atacocugu photographs a great white shark in January as it swims past a fellow diver during a dive off the coast of Bluff in New Zealand. When the gunman walked into the mosque, Atacocugu was kneeling for Friday prayers. He looked up into the man’s face, thinking he was a police officer because of his paramilitary outfit. Time slowed. Temel saw a puff of smoke come from the raised gun, felt a bullet smash into his teeth, and thought: “Oh, my God, I’m dying.”