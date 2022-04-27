zachcouch.jpg
ZACH COUCH

SAN ANTONIO - Spring Hill's Zach Couch fell in straight sets on Wednesday against Justin Koth of Boerne in the Class 4A singles state championship tennis match at the University Interscholastic League State Tennis Tournament.

Couch, who won quarterfinal and semifinal matches on Tuesday to reach the title match, dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Koth in the championship held at the Annemarie Tennis Center.

The Spring Hill standout won his quarterfinal match against Brodie Reed of Lake Belton (6-1, 6-4) and then knocked off Corpus Christi Tulosa-Midway’s Damian Rosas in 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 fashion to advance to the title match.

Koth defeated Payne Brock of Burkburnett (6-2, 6-1) and Emilio Rodriguez of Lindale (6-1, 6-1) to reach the championship match.

